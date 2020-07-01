South Korea calls for Trump-Kim summit before US election

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should meet again before the U.S. presidential election in November, a Seoul official told reporters Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Moon's remarks were made during a video conference with European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday, during which he said another summit between Trump and Kim would help resume stalled nuclear negotiations.

"I believe there's a need for North Korea and the United States to try dialogue one more time before the U.S. presidential election," a presidential official quoted Moon as saying.

"The issues of nuclear programs and sanctions will ultimately have to be resolved through North Korea-U.S. talks."

Moon's office had conveyed such views to Washington and the officials there are making efforts to resume the talks, the South Korean official said.

Trump and Kim met for the first time in 2018 in Singapore, raising hopes of an agreement to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons program. But their second summit, in early 2019 in Vietnam, fell apart.

Trump and Kim met again at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in June 2019 and agreed to restart negotiations, but working-level talks between the two sides in Sweden in October were broken off.

