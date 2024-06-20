South Korea eyes new sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea will impose new sanctions on organizations, vessels and individuals involved in the arms and oil trade between Russia and North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported citing head of the National Security Office Jang Ho-jin.

The restrictive measures apply to four vessels, five organizations and eight individuals, he said. A total of 243 new items will be added to South Korea's export control list, increasing it to 1,402 items.The day before, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, which implies military assistance in case of war as a result of aggression against one of the parties.

News.Az