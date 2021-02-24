South Korea grounds all local airlines' Boeing 777s with PW4000 engines

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s transport ministry said on Wednesday it ordered the grounding of all local airlines’ Boeing 777s with PW4000 engines, according to Reuters.

The ministry also said in a statement it would ban all foreign aircraft with PW4000 engines from operating in South Korean airspace from Thursday.

Finally, the ministry said it ordered local carriers Korean Air, Asiana Airlines and Jin Air to have fan blades of the PW4000 engines in a total of 29 Boeing 777s in their fleets inspected by manufacturer Pratt & Whitney before the aircraft can be cleared for flight again, in line with an earlier U.S. Federal Aviation Administration directive.

News.Az