South Korea: Investigation unit to question Yoon over failed martial law

South Korea's joint investigation unit into the martial law turmoil announced on Monday that it will request President Yoon Suk Yeol's appearance for questioning this week regarding his failed attempt to impose the decree earlier this month.

The joint team between the police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the defense ministry's investigation unit said it would ask for Yoon's presence before it on Wednesday on charges of insurrection and abuse of power, News.az reports, citing Yonhap. In the joint unit's request, Yoon is reportedly being accused of being the ringleader of an insurrection in connection with his martial law declaration on Dec. 3.Yoon was suspended from his duties Saturday after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against him over the decree.A day earlier, Yoon rejected a request from prosecutors to appear for questioning on Sunday as part of their separate investigation into the martial law declaration.Yoon reportedly refused the prosecution's request as he has yet to hire his legal representatives. Prosecutors plan to ask Yoon to appear before them again on Monday.If Yoon continues to defy the requests for questioning, prosecutors or the joint investigation team may seek a court-issued arrest warrant for him.Investigations into the martial law declaration have picked up pace as multiple officials allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and the head of the Defense Counter Intelligence Command.The CIO, the police and the defense ministry decided to launch the joint investigation unit last Wednesday to integrate their investigations.

News.Az