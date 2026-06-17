South Korea joins OpenAI AI security alliance

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South Korea has become the fourth country to establish a security partnership in artificial intelligence (AI) with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, according to the science ministry on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Under a memorandum of understanding, South Korea’s AI Safety Institute (AISI) and OpenAI will collaborate on developing a global framework to assess AI security, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

The two sides will also exchange technical information to build an AI safety evaluation system that takes into account the Korean language and the country’s social and cultural context, the ministry added.

OpenAI has previously signed similar agreements with AI security laboratories in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Officials said the latest agreement is expected to strengthen South Korea’s position in an international cooperation network focused on identifying risks in advanced AI systems and establishing common safety assessment standards.

The AISI and OpenAI are also planning a working-level meeting to finalize the details of their cooperation.

News.Az