South Korea launches production of spy drones to boost military surveillance

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea has officially launched production of its medium-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle (MUAV), a move aimed at enhancing the military's surveillance capabilities over North Korea.

A ceremony was held in the southeastern port city of Busan to mark the completion of a production facility to assemble the MUAV, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).The drone, manufactured by South Korea's biggest airline Korean Air, is expected to not only advance the military's surveillance capabilities but establish a homegrown production system for drones, DAPA said.The surveillance aircraft is capable of flying at an altitude of 10-12 kilometers and capturing high-resolution images from distances exceeding 100 km. It measures 13 meters in length and 3 m in height, and has a wingspan of 25 m.DAPA aims to begin delivery of the drone to the Air Force in 2027.

News.Az