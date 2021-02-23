Yandex metrika counter

South Korea orders airlines to inspect engines on Boeing 777 jets

South Korea has ordered its airlines to inspect Boeing 777 jets with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 type engines, the transport ministry said on Tuesday, Reuters reports. 

The order follows damage to a fan blade on the same type of engine that failed on a United Airlines Boeing 777 flight on the weekend.

The chairman of the U.S. air accident investigator has described that damage as consistent with metal fatigue, going by a preliminary assessment.

Korean Air, Asiana Airlines and budget carrier Jin Air have 16, nine and four of these planes respectively, the ministry said in a statement. The airlines have grounded aircraft they had in operation.


News.Az 

