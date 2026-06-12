South Korea rally past Czechia 2-1 at World Cup

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South Korea came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Czechia on Thursday in their Group A clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico, News.Az reports.

The South Koreans controlled much of the play and generated the better scoring opportunities throughout the match. Despite their attacking intent, a disciplined and cautious Czech defense helped keep the score level at 0-0 by halftime.

Czechia broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when captain Ladislav Krejci rose highest to head home from a set-piece delivery following a free kick. The goal handed the Czechs the lead and capitalized on South Korea’s earlier inability to convert their chances.

However, Czechia’s advantage proved short-lived. South Korea responded just eight minutes later, with Hwang In-beom finding the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.

The Czechs believed they had restored their lead when Tomas Soucek headed in a free-kick delivery, but celebrations were cut short after the assistant referee raised the offside flag, ruling out the goal and keeping the teams level.

South Korea completed the turnaround in the 80th minute. Oh Hyeon-gyu connected with a cross from Hwang In-beom and finished clinically to put his side ahead for the first time in the match.

The closing stages featured sustained pressure from South Korea as they sought to secure the result, while Czechia pushed forward in search of a late equalizer.

The win moved South Korea into second place in Group A, behind Mexico. Czechia dropped to third position, remaining ahead of South Africa in the standings.

News.Az