South Korea's Constitutional Court to commence Yoon's impeachment trial on Dec. 27

A South Korea flag flutters outside the Constitutional Court building in Seoul on December 16, 2024. Photo: Jung Yeon-je / AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's Constitutional Court said Monday it will hold its first preparatory hearing on the parliamentary impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 27, kicking off the judicial procedures for his impeachment trial.

The court announced the decision in a meeting of its justices held to discuss the proceedings, including deciding on dates for the high-stakes hearing to review arguments and relevant evidence, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. The hearing will begin at 2 p.m.On Saturday, the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, suspending his presidential powers and handing the decision over his fate to the Constitutional Court.The court said it is "in the process" of delivering a copy of the request of adjudication for Yoon's impeachment to him and requesting his response. Yoon is not required to make a response.

News.Az