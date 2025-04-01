South Korea's Constitutional Court to rule on Yoon's impeachment this week

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing at the Constitutional Court of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, on January 21. Photo: Woohae Cho/Bloomberg

South Korea's Constitutional Court said it will deliver its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over his short-lived martial law bid at 11 a.m. Friday

The verdict will be delivered from the court and live broadcasts will be allowed, along with attendance by the public, the court said in a notice to the press Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Rep. Jung Chung-rai of the main opposition Democratic Party was the first to share the time and date on his Facebook page, saying he had received notification from the court.

Jung serves on the National Assembly's impeachment panel.

As written before, tens of thousands of people staged rallies in central Seoul on Saturday, either demanding the ouster or reinstatement of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over his short-lived martial law invocation in December.

News.Az