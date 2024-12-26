South Korea's main opposition submits bill to impeach acting President Han

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party (DP) submitted an impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo and reported it to a parliamentary plenary session Thursday.

The decision comes shortly after Han said he will not appoint justices to the Constitutional Court until the rival parties reach a political compromise, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. The DP has vowed to impeach Han unless the acting president approves their appointments, as the opposition-controlled National Assembly is set to vote on their appointment.If appointed, the three nominees will fill vacancies on the court's nine-member bench, where six justices are currently seated, to deliberate President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial. By law, at least six votes are required to uphold an impeachment motion.The DP plans to put the motion up for a vote during a plenary session on Friday.By law, an impeachment motion must be put to a vote between 24 and 72 hours after it is reported to a plenary session.

News.Az