South Korea, US sign pact on nuclear exports

South Korea and the United States have officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on principles related to nuclear exports and cooperation, according to Seoul's industry ministry.

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm attended the signing event on Wednesday (Washington time), which involved South Korea's industry and foreign ministries and the U.S.' State and Energy Departments, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

It came after the two sides initialed the document in November.In a joint release, the two sides highlighted their mutual commitment to maximizing the peaceful use of nuclear energy in accordance with the "highest standards" of safety, security, safeguards and nonproliferation.The signing of the MOU followed a dispute between South Korea's Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) and Westinghouse Electric Co., a U.S. nuclear energy firm, over a nuclear reactor export issue.

