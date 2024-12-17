South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team denies insurrection charges ahead of impeachment trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

The legal defense team for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stated on Tuesday that his brief declaration of martial law does not meet the criteria for insurrection, and that the president will present his position in court if a public hearing is held in his impeachment trial.

Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer on the team, told reporters Yoon denies the charges of insurrection leveled against him for declaring martial law on Dec. 3, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. A trial is about to begin at the Constitutional Court to decide whether to reinstate Yoon or remove him from office after the National Assembly voted Saturday to impeach him over his short-lived imposition of martial law. Yoon is currently suspended from his duties."President Yoon will state his position in court confidently and according to his own convictions," Seok said."The president is not giving a single thought to the insurrection charges as a legal concept, but realistically, since investigation agencies are acting this way, there will be a response to the investigation," he added.Yoon faces parallel investigations by the prosecution and a team consisting of the police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the defense ministry's investigation unit.Seok said the legal defense team plans to divide its work into three areas -- handling investigations, the impeachment trial and other trials."The criteria for an insurrection are not met," he said, arguing Yoon's imposition of martial law was not aimed at taking over the government nor were there elements of a riot.Seok said two separate legal defense teams will be formed to each handle the investigations and the impeachment trial.Yoon has been summoned to appear for questioning by the CIO on Wednesday and by the prosecution by Saturday.Seok said Yoon does not plan to appear before the CIO on Wednesday, but declined to say regarding his appearance before the prosecution.

News.Az