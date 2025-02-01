South Korea: Yoon’s legal team requests recusal of 3 judges in impeachment case

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing at the Constitutional Court of Korea on Jan. 21.Photo: Woohae Cho/Bloomberg

South Korean imprisoned President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team requested the recusal of three justices of the Constitutional Court from the impeachment case.

Yoon's legal team said they submitted a formal request to the court on Friday and requested three justices, including acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, to recuse themselves from the case over concerns of potential political bias, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Currently, the Constitutional Court is hearing Yoon's impeachment case as he was impeached by parliament on Dec. 14 over a short-lived Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

If the Constitutional Court upholds the impeachment, Yoon will be removed from office and new presidential elections will be held within two months.

However, if the court rejects the motion, the embattled 63-year-old president will be reinstated.

Yoon was first detained on Jan. 15 and later arrested on Jan. 19 in connection with a wide-ranging investigation into a Dec. 3 martial law decree, which he defended. On Jan. 26, he was indicted.

