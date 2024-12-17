South Korean army chief arrested over role in failed martial law

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who served as the chief commander during President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law, was arrested Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Park was arrested with a court-issued warrant on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection and abuse of power, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. Park became the fifth key figure who was arrested over Yoon's Dec. 3 failed bid to impose martial law.So far, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, head of the Army Special Warfare Command, and Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, head of the Capital Defense Command, have been arrested.

News.Az