South Korean defense minister offers resignation over martial law controversy

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun apologized on Wednesday for causing public concern following President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law, offering his resignation.

The decision came after Yoon declared emergency martial law in an unexpected late-night statement but subsequently lifted it hours later as the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to reject it, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. "I have offered my will to resign to the president, taking responsibility for all the turmoil caused by the emergency martial law," Kim said in a statement sent to reporters.

