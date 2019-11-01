South Korean helicopter crashes into sea, seven missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A South Korean fire department helicopter has crashed into the sea near the disputed islands of Dokdo, a fire department official said on Friday. Seven people who were in the helicopter are now missing, Sputnik reported.

The South Korean coast guard and private boats are now looking for the survivors, while the Defence Ministry has also sent additional vessels to the scene.

It is reported that the crashed helicopter was heading for a hospital on the South Korean mainland.

The islands of Dokdo are called Takeshima in Japan and are a matter of dispute between Seoul and Tokio.

No further details concerning the cause of the accident have been provided so far.

News.Az

News.Az