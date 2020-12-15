South Korean new law bans anti-Pyongyang leaflets

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea on Monday banned sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North, in a move rights activists condemned as a violation of free speech and a "misguided strategy" to please the North Korean regime, according to AFP.

Activist groups have long sent flyers critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over human rights abuses and his nuclear ambitions across the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, either flying them by hot air balloon or floating them across rivers. The leaflets have infuriated Pyongyang, which issued a series of vitriolic condemnations earlier this year demanding Seoul take action and upped the pressure by blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border.

The leader's sister and key adviser Kim Yo Jong called the defector activists behind the campaign "human scum hardly worth their value as human beings." South Korea's parliament passed a law criminalizing sending leaflets, USB drives – a favored method of distributing information and entertainment – or money to the North with all 187 MPs in attendance approving the bill.

President Moon Jae-in has long championed engagement with the North and his Democratic party has an absolute majority in the 300-member assembly, while all members of the conservative opposition People Power Party boycotted the vote. Under the measure, those convicted of sending leaflets face a maximum penalty of three years in prison or a fine of 30 million won ($28,000).

News.Az