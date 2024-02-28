South Korean president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Korea, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your successful reelection as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Your continued leadership and vision will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing development and prosperity of your nation,” the South Korean president said in his congratulatory message.

“Over the years, our two countries have developed strong and cooperative relations across various domains since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992. I am particularly pleased to witness the recent advancements in collaboration, especially in energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and smart farming,” he noted.

“As we move forward, I am confident that our bilateral efforts will further strengthen the bonds between our nations. May our partnership continue to thrive, promoting mutual understanding and practical cooperation.

Wishing you good health and continuous growth for the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Yoon Suk Yeol added.

News.Az