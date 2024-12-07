South Korean protesters call on lawmakers to support impeachment vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces potential impeachment as parliament votes amidst unrest following his controversial attempt to impose martial law, News.az reports citing foreign media .

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s political future hangs in the balance as the parliament votes on a pivotal impeachment vote. The vote follows Yoon’s controversial and short-lived attempt to impose martial law, which has triggered widespread political unrest and mass protests.Members of Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP) began leaving parliament ahead of the scheduled vote, sparking concerns that the motion to impeach him would fail to reach the necessary two-thirds majority. The motion, filed by the main opposition Democratic Party, requires at least eight votes from the PPP to pass. However, with PPP lawmakers departing after casting votes on a separate motion related to a special prosecutor investigation into Yoon's first lady, the opposition is unsure whether it will succeed in securing the votes it needs.A massive protest is taking place outside the parliament and the crowd is targeted the ruling party leaders urging them to go back inside and cast their vote."Go back in, join the vote," the crowds chant after the speaker reads out each name.The speakers also hit out at the lawmakers who left the parliament saying that they were disregarding the will of the people."This is ignoring the will of the people," he said. "This is disregard of the people, disregard of the national assembly. As representatives, you must not do this."

News.Az