South Korean protesters defy the cold to call for Yoon's removal as the detention deadline approaches

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a Sunday service as they gather to oppose his impeachment near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Hundreds of South Koreans braved freezing temperatures and snow overnight into Sunday, gathering near the residence of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to demand his removal and arrest, as authorities prepared to renew efforts to detain him over his brief martial law decree.

Dozens of anti-corruption agency investigators and police attempted to execute a detainment warrant against Yoon on Friday but retreated from his residence in Seoul after a tense standoff with the presidential security service that lasted more than five hours, News.Az citing the WashingtonTimes The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials is weighing charges of rebellion after the conservative president, apparently frustrated that his policies were blocked by a legislature dominated by the liberal opposition, declared martial law on Dec. 3 and dispatched troops to surround the National Assembly.

