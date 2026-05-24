South Korean submarine arrives in Canada for joint drills

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A South Korean Navy submarine has arrived at a port in Canada to take part in joint drills with the Royal Canadian Navy, as South Korea continues its push to secure a major Canadian submarine contract valued at around 60 trillion won (US$39.6 billion), News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The 3,000-ton submarine ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho entered the naval base at Esquimalt, Victoria on the country’s southwest coast on Saturday (local time), after completing a voyage of about 14,000 kilometers via Guam and Hawaii.

It marked the first trans-Pacific voyage ever undertaken by a South Korean submarine, according to the Navy.

This was also the first time the submarine completed such a long-distance deployment. It had departed from the naval base in Jinhae on March 25.

A 3,100-ton frigate, the Daejeon frigate, accompanied the submarine during the journey. Two Canadian submariners also joined South Korean crew members in Hawaii for the final leg of the voyage to Victoria.

The South Korean Navy said the mission demonstrates the capability of domestically built submarines to conduct extended long-range operations.

“It highlights the submarine’s operational capabilities, backed by high-quality onboard living conditions and the reliability of its systems and equipment,” the Navy said.

The trans-Pacific deployment comes as a South Korean industrial consortium consisting of Hanwha Ocean Co. and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. competes against Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, in partnership with Norway, for Canada’s planned fleet of up to 12 conventionally powered submarines. A final decision on the winning bidder is expected in June.

Earlier this month, South Korea’s Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson in Ottawa to discuss the submarine project and seek support for the South Korean bid. He had previously visited Canada in January and March to promote the proposal.

Chief of Naval Operations Kim Kyung-ryul and Lee Yong-cheol were scheduled to attend a welcome ceremony for the arriving vessels hosted by the Royal Canadian Navy on Monday (local time).

Ahead of the arrival, Kim Kyung-ryul held talks in Ottawa with Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, head of the Royal Canadian Navy and designated future deputy commander of the Canadian Armed Forces.

During the meeting, Kim emphasized the operational performance of South Korean-built submarines and said Seoul would provide full support if Canada selects a South Korean submarine for the project.

The vessels will take part in joint drills with the Royal Canadian Navy before joining the U.S.-led multinational Rim of the Pacific Exercise in Hawaii in late June, after which they are expected to return to South Korea.

News.Az