South Korea’s Moon hopes relations with Azerbaijan will grow stronger in coming years

President Moon Jae-in said he hopes the friendly ties South Korea and Azerbaijan have cemented so far will grow stronger in the years to come.

The South Korean president has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the country’s Republic Day.

“I extend my warm congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan as you celebrate the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Moon said in his letter.

“I hope that the friendly ties our two countries have cemented so far will grow stronger in the years to come, and that the exchanges and friendship between our people will also be further deepened,” he noted.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and continued success in all your endeavors, as well as for the everlasting prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he added.

