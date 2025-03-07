South Korea’s Yoon released from custody after court cancels arrest

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing at the Constitutional Court of Korea in Seoul on Tuesday. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from custody Friday after a court accepted his request to cancel his arrest over his short-lived imposition of martial law, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Yoon has been held at a detention center in Uiwang, just south of Seoul, since investigators detained him and brought him there on Jan. 15 on charges of inciting an insurrection through his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court said it approved Yoon's request in February to cancel his arrest and release him after determining that his Jan. 26 indictment on insurrection charges, which allowed his detention to be extended, had come hours after the initial detention period had already expired.

The 10-day initial detention period excludes the time documents were sent to a court for a review of whether to issue an arrest warrant, pushing back the deadline of Yoon's detention to around 9 a.m. Jan. 26, whereas the prosecution indicted him shortly before 7 p.m. that day, according to the court.

The court also sided with Yoon in questioning the legality of an investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials into his alleged insurrection, which is outside the scope of its investigations.

The prosecution has countered that the indictment took place within the set period, as the criminal procedure code dictates it should be counted in days, not in minutes and hours, as claimed by Yoon's legal team.

The two sides have also differed over whether the president is likely to destroy evidence.

If released, Yoon will be able to stand trial without physical detention.

"The Seoul Central District Court's decision to approve the arrest cancellation confirms the rule of law remains alive in the country," Yoon's legal team said in a statement. "Now the ball is in the prosecution's court ... The prosecution must immediately direct the president's release."

The team noted the criminal procedure code calls for keeping the president in custody during the seven days permitted to the prosecution to appeal a court decision, but that in the case of suspending an arrest, the Constitutional Court has previously ruled an immediate appeal unconstitutional.

The presidential office welcomed the court decision.

"The presidential office, together with the people, look forward to the president's swift return to duty," it said in a statement.

News.Az