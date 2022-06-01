Southern Gas Corridor expansion will support diversification of gas supply to Europe – UK minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) will support the diversification of gas supply to Europe, Greg William Hands, UK Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth, said in his video message at the opening ceremony of the Baku Energy Week, News.Az reports.

The UK minister described Azerbaijan as a ‘reliable and stable supplier of natural gas’.

“It is an important time for energy security. Today Azerbaijan is a reliable and stable supplier of natural gas. The Southern Gas Corridor starts from Azerbaijan. The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor will support the diversification of gas supply to Europe,” he said.

Greg Hands stressed that natural gas will play important role in the transition to clean energy.

“We welcome the commitment made by our partners, including Azerbaijan in this regard. UK company bp which has been very active in Azerbaijan has an ambitious plan to reach net-zero by 2025,” the UK minister added.

News.Az