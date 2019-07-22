Southern Gas Corridor is result of complex coordination between countries, companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

“TAP is a story of success. It is a history of collaboration between different peoples and cultures, between territories and people. A history where technology is at the service of environmental, social and economic protection,” he said.

Sempio added that TAP has always paid great attention to issues such as the protection of the marine and land environment and the active involvement of stakeholders.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az

