Southern Gas Corridor project to be discussed at European Gas Conference 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Southern Gas Corridor project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will be among the topics of the European Gas Conference 2019, to be held on Jan.28-30 in Vienna, Austria, said a message posted on the event’s website.

In particular, the conference will focus on the topics titled ‘TAP and TANAP: Getting ready to receive gas’ and ‘Developments of the Southern Gas Corridor’.

Moreover, one of the issues to be discussed during the event will be the Trans Caspian Pipeline project.

Among other topics of the conference, there are outlook for global LNG and its Impact, as well as forecasts for natural gas demand, the development of the North-South Corridor and others.

Southern Gas Corridor envisages transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

On May 29, Baku hosted the launch ceremony of the first phase of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor project aims to increase and diversify European energy supply by bringing gas resources from the Caspian Sea to markets in Europe. The Southern Gas Corridor comprises the following four projects: (i) operation of Shah Deniz natural gas-condensate field ("SD1" project) and its full-field development ("SD2'" project), (ii) the operation of the South Caucasus Pipeline ("SCP" project) and its expansion ("SCPX" project), (iii) the construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline ("TANAP" project) and (iv) the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline ("TAP" project) (SD2, SCPX, TANAP and TAP collectively, the "Projects").

The Projects have an estimated investment cost of approximately $40 billion.

Upon completion, the SD2 project will add a further 16 bcm of natural gas per annum to 10.9 bcma (maximum production capacity) already produced under SD1 project.

Total length of the newly constructed SCPX, TANAP and TAP pipelines will be around 3,206 kilometers.

News.Az

News.Az