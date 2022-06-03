Southern Gas Corridor strengthens Azerbaijan’s role as gas exporter on global energy market: SOCAR VP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) further strengthened Azerbaijan’s role as a natural gas exporter on the global energy market, said SOCAR Vice President for Investments and Marketing Elshad Nasirov.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Energy Forum on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Nasirov pointed to existing opportunities to expand the Southern Gas Corridor.

“SGC is a project with expansion opportunities. It is planned to increase its capacity and increase gas production in the country,” he added.

The Baku Energy Forum that kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday continues.

The event, organized on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week, focuses on global energy prospects, financing the transition to green Energy, gas supplies, a map of exploration, production opportunities in the Caspian region and a number of other topical issues.

More than 400 delegates from 20 countries of the world are taking part in the forum. The forum program includes 25 topics from 50 speakers. The plenary session was devoted to energy in transition: new opportunities and challenges in a changing world.

The ceremonial end of the forum will take place in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. On Friday, Shusha will host a session with the participants of the Baku Energy Forum.

News.Az