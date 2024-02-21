Yandex metrika counter

Southern Gas Corridor supplied Europe with more than 31 bcm of natural gas in 3 years

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) has supplied Europe with more than 31 billion cubic meters of natural gas, said the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov during his meeting with Sarav Ladislaw, Special Assistant to the US President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy, National Security Council in the White House, said the Ministry.

According to the information, the importance of long-term cooperation on the implementation of regional and international energy security projects in Azerbaijan-US relations, the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in the time of the complex energy crisis were discussed at the meeting.


