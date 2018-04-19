Southern Iran hit by 5.9 magnitude earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake of at least magnitude 5.9 struck in southern Iran near the country’s sole nuclear power plant this morning, shaking countries across the Persian G

There was no immediate report of damage or injuries, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 0634 GMT some 100 kilometers east of Bushehr.

The USGS put the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.5 while Iranian state television, citing officials, described the quake as a magnitude 5.9. Varying magnitudes are common immediately after a temblor.

Iranian state TV did not report any damage at Bushehr plant, which has seen other earthquakes in the past and is built to resist damage from a temblor. It put the earthquake’s epicenter near the town of Kaki.

The Iran Red Cross described the epicenter as being in a sparsely populated area, the Washington Post reported.

In Bahrain, people said they felt the quake and evacuated from high-rise buildings. Some in Qatar also felt the quake and evacuated tall buildings in Doha’s West Bay area. People in Kuwait City also felt the temblor.

The USGS put the earthquake’s depth at 10 kilometers below the surface.

News.Az

