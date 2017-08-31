Southwestern Turkey suffers natural disasters
Heavy rain caused a landslide and flooding in the Turkish province of Denizli.
According to local media reports, one of the roads was completely closed due to the landslide, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.
Some basements are flooded. The work to address the consequences of the landslide and flooding is underway.
No data about victims or damages have been reported.
News.Az