Space probe captures unseen images of mysterious Mars moon - PHOTO

Mars and Deimos (foreground) as viewed by a piece of equipment on the space probe Hera. The blue color is caused by the equipment lens. Photo: ESA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Hera space probe has captured unprecedented images of Deimos, Mars' smaller and enigmatic moon, during its flyby of the Red Planet.

As part of its mission to study asteroid deflection, Hera is on its way to the Dimorphos asteroid, which was impacted by NASA’s DART spacecraft in 2022.

While on a flyby of Mars, Hera was able to use three of its imaging instruments to capture images of Deimos, the smaller of Mars' two moons, the ESA said. Deimos is about 15,000 miles from Mars. Scientists have previously speculated that it may actually be a piece of asteroid, not a moon.

Hera got as close as 1,000 kilometers, or about 620 miles, to Deimos. It used its various instruments to capture the images, characterize the mineral makeup on the moon and chart surface temperatures. These features combined will help scientists learn more about the lunar body, the ESA said.

"These instruments have been tried out before, during Hera's departure from Earth, but this is the first time that we have employed them on a small distant moon for which we still lack knowledge – demonstrating their excellent performance in the process," ESA Hera mission scientist Michael Kueppers said in the news release.

The ESA's Mars Express, which has been orbiting the red planet for over 20 years, also contributed observations of the moon. Results from the encounter should help guide operational planning for a mission set to explore Martian moons in 2026, the ESA said. That mission, in conjunction with NASA and French and German space agencies, will collect detailed measurements of Mars' two moons and land on Phobos, the larger lunar body, to collect a sample that can be returned to Earth for analysis.

Mars and Deimos viewed by Hera's Asteroid Framing Camera. Photo: ESA

An image of Hera in October 2024, before its launch. Photo: ESA

News.Az