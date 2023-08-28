SpaceX capsule carrying 4 astronauts docks at International Space Station

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four astronauts onboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule reached the International Space Station after a day-long journey, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The capsule, transporting the team of four astronauts assigned for the Crew-7 mission, arrived Sunday at its intended location at 09.16 a.m. (1316GMT), NASA said on X.

At the moment of docking, both the Dragon capsule and the space station were positioned approximately 261 miles (420 kilometers) above Australia.

The four astronauts include team lead Jasmin Moghbeli from NASA, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency (ESA), Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov from the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roskosmos).

The purpose of the mission was to transport a fresh crew of astronauts to the space station for a six-month mission, taking over operations from the Crew-6 astronauts who have been on the station for about 190 days.

The Crew-7 astronauts will spend about five days taking over operations from the Crew-6 astronauts.

The Crew Dragon capsule was launched from the Kennedy Space Station in the state of Florida, the US, using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at 03:27 a.m. (0727GMT) on Aug. 26.

