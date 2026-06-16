SpaceX expands AI push with $60B Anysphere acquisition

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Elon Musk's SpaceX said on Tuesday that it would acquire Anysphere, the software firm behind the popular AI coding agent Cursor, in a $60 billion deal aimed at strengthening its presence in the enterprise AI market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement comes just days after Musk took the rockets-to-AI company public in a blockbuster Nasdaq debut that valued the firm at more than $2 trillion, instantly making it one of the world’s most valuable companies.

SpaceX had reportedly been considering Cursor for several months. In April, the company said it had secured an option either to acquire the San Francisco-based firm for $60 billion later this year or to pay $10 billion for a new partnership instead.

The deal could strengthen xAI—the maker of the Grok, which SpaceX merged with in February—by giving it a stronger position in the AI coding market, where it has so far lagged competitors. It would also provide Cursor with additional computing capacity to develop its AI models.

SpaceX shares rose nearly 10% in premarket trading, putting the company on track to add about $247 billion to its $2.53 trillion market capitalization. At $211.27, the stock has climbed more than 56% from its IPO price of $135.

If the gains hold, SpaceX would overtake Amazon in market value, becoming the fifth-largest company.

Alongside OpenAI and Anthropic, Cursor is one of several Silicon Valley startups that have attracted large numbers of developers by using artificial intelligence to automate coding—an area where AI firms have found early commercial success.

Cursor’s business has expanded rapidly since its founding in 2022, reaching about $2.6 billion in annualized business-to-business revenue, with enterprise sales growing sharply, according to company data shared with Reuters earlier this month.

The company is backed by prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz and Thrive, as well as Nvidia and Google. Cursor had reportedly also been in discussions earlier this year for a funding round that would have valued it at $50 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 and is structured as a stock-based merger between Cursor’s parent company Anysphere and SpaceX’s wholly owned subsidiary, X67. This indicates that capital raised in SpaceX’s IPO will not be used to fund the deal.

Under the terms disclosed in a regulatory filing, if the deal is terminated under certain circumstances, SpaceX would pay a $10 billion termination fee.

The filing also states that SpaceX would pay a $4 billion “regulatory” termination fee if the deal collapses due to antitrust issues.

It remains unclear whether the transaction would affect SpaceX’s existing agreements to rent data center capacity. In recent weeks, the company has signed deals with Anthropic and Google to lease cloud computing capacity worth roughly $26 billion combined on an annual basis.

Both of those agreements include 90-day termination clauses, meaning SpaceX could reclaim computing capacity relatively quickly if required.

News.Az