SpaceX launches 22 Starlink internet satellites from Florida PHOTO/VIDEO

SpaceX launched another set of its Starlink internet satellites from Florida's Space Coast on the evening of October 26.

As to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff. It touched down on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions," which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, News.Az reports.

It was the 19th launch and landing for this particular booster, and its 15th Starlink mission overall, according to a SpaceX mission description.

