SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 10 satellites

The Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) has launched a Falcon 9 rocker carrying the 10 satellites for Iridium Communications.

SpaceX announced the launch on Sunday on its Twitter account.

"Liftoff!" SpaceX wrote on Twitter.

The liftoff took place from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

"Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed. Second stage engine burn underway," SpaceX added.

News.Az

