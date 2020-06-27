SpaceX postpones launch of Starlink satellites indefinitely

+ ↺ − 16 px

US company SpaceX has postponed for an indefinite date the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket with the ninth group of Starlink satellites, the company said in a Twitter post, TASS reports.

"Standing down from today’s Starlink mission; team needed additional time for pre-launch checkouts, but Falcon 9 and the satellites are healthy," the company said. "Will announce new target launch date once confirmed on the Range."

Earlier, the launch was postponed twice. The latest launch date was 16:18 EDT (00:18 GMT+4).

News.Az