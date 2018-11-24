Spain appoints ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Spain has appointed ambassadors and diplomatic representatives to a number of countries, including Azerbaijan.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the Spanish edition "Cope" that Juan González Barba Pera has been appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Azerbaijan.

Juan González Barba Pera was born in 1966 in Seville. After graduating from law school in 1991, he worked in Spanish embassies in South Africa, Greece and Israel. As ambassador he worked in Sudan and Eritrea. At home, he worked as Deputy Secretary General for Cultural Relations, Advisor to the Secretary General for European Union Affairs and Secretary for the Maghreb, Mediterranean and Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain.

On September 1, 2018, Barba Pera was appointed Ambassador of Spain to Turkey.

News.Az

