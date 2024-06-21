Spain beat Italy to reach EURO 2024 knockouts

+ ↺ − 16 px

An own goal by Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori gave Spain a 1-0 win over Italy in a EURO 2024 Group B match on Thursday.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first period, but Calafiori scored an own goal in the 55th minute at Arena Auf Schalke.With this result, Spain became the second team after hosts Germany to qualify for the round of 16 as group winners.The Spaniards are at the top of the standings in Group B with six points, Italy are second with three points and Albania and Croatia have each collected one point on matchday 2.

