Spain: Commuter train derails in Catalonia, 1 killed

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured when a commuter train derailed in Catalonia near Barcelona on Tuesday, according to Spanish officials.

The incident happened at 6.15 a.m. local time (0515 GMT) while the train was travelling between Manresa and Barcelona, Spanish railway operator spokesman Antonio Carmona told RAC1, a Catalan radio station.

The train services between the Catalan towns of Terresa and Manresa were halted as eight ambulances and 14 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene.

The injured people were rushed to nearby hospitals.

News.Az

