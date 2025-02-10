Spain delivers 12 tons of medical and sanitary supplies to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Spain's foreign minister announced that the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) had dispatched 12 tons of medical and sanitary supplies to Gaza to aid Palestinians in need.

"With this, we help 3,000 people, mostly women and children, who are suffering a terrible humanitarian crisis," Jose Manuel Albares told reporters at Barajas Airport in Madrid where aid is being sent, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Albares said that their priority is to alleviate the huge humanitarian disaster in Gaza with humanitarian aid and reiterated Madrid's stance against US President Donald Trump's plan to take over the besieged strip and resettle Palestinians elsewhere.

"Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians and they must stay in Gaza," he said.

US tariff: EU prepared for 'any eventuality'

Asked about the potential imposition of US tariffs on EU steel and aluminum, Albares said that the trade relationship between the US and the bloc is "the largest in the world and is mutually beneficial."

"Of course, what we work for and what we want is for this broad and mutually beneficial trade relationship to be maintained," he said. "The European Union is, of course, prepared for any eventuality and to defend the interests of the European Union and the single market."

Earlier Monday, the European Commission said that it had not received any official notification regarding the imposition of additional tariffs on EU goods.

However, the commission said that there is "no justification" for the imposition of tariffs on its exports, calling such implications would be "unlawful and economically counterproductive."

News.Az