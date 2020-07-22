Spain hopes no need to close French border over coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Catalonia was coming under control and she hoped there would be no need for France to close the border, Reuters reports.

Tourism accounts for about 12% of Spain’s economic output and with the pandemic wreaking havoc on the summer season ministers in Madrid have voiced concern after French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Sunday did not rule out closing the border.

“With the latest data we have in Aragon and Catalonia we are a bit more optimistic. Catalonia has already reduced the number of infections over the last three days,” Maroto told an event organised by Europa Press news agency.

