Spain, Jordan ink joint declaration on strategic partnership

On Thursday, Spain and Jordan signed a joint declaration on Strategic Partnership during King Abdullah II’s visit to Madrid.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Abdullah signed the declaration that would strengthen political, economic, social, cultural, cooperation, and defense ties between the two countries, according to a Spanish government statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"This is the highest level of relationship that two states can maintain with each other, and the first agreement of its kind that Jordan has reached with a Western country," the statement said.

The two countries also agreed on establishing an extradition treaty that would set out a legal framework for the reciprocal surrender of individuals wanted for crimes covered under both legal systems.

They also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agriculture to enable bilateral cooperation with the exchange of technical and legislative knowledge and experiences.

The Spanish prime minister and Jordan's king also addressed the ongoing "violence" in Gaza and discussed the upcoming UN-hosted international conference in New York, where two countries will co-chair one of the working groups, "aimed at establishing a Palestinian state."

The statement noted that Sanchez informed Abdullah of the progress made on the draft resolution it is promoting with Palestine before the UN General Assembly, which will "demand that Israel end the humanitarian blockade imposed on the territory and allow full and unrestricted access for humanitarian aid."

It also added that the prime minister also mentioned the EU's ongoing review of the Association Agreement with Israel, "considering that it violates Article 2 of the Convention on Human Rights."

