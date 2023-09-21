Spain must cease bias, support Western Azerbaijanis’ right to return - Community

Spain must cease bias, support Western Azerbaijanis’ right to return - Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijani Community, the organization that unites Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia, on Thursday sharply condemned Spain's recent statements, which have taken on an unfriendly tone towards Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The Community was commenting on the biased statement of the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

The Community emphasized that Spain's selective approach to territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries and interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs is unacceptable.

“We reject the "recommendation" of Spain, which hypocritically talks about international law and the UN Charter.

We urge Spain to uphold and respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, adopt a fair and impartial stance on matters related to human rights, and actively support the right of Azerbaijanis who were expelled from Armenia to return to their homes,” the Community added.

News.Az