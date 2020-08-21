Spain records summer's highest COVID-19 cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain Thursday reported the biggest daily tally of COVID-19 cases this summer, with the Health Ministry confirming 7,039 new infections, Anadolu Agency reports.

More cases were diagnosed on Wednesday in Madrid than any other Spanish region, followed by the Basque Country, Aragon and Andalusia, respectively.

Over the last two weeks, nearly 67,000 Spaniards have tested positive for the infectious disease -- more than half of all infections registered since the country entered into the so-called new normal on June 21.

As a consequence, hospitalizations are increasing with 758 new COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospital over the last 24 hours. Nationally, 4.3% of all hospital beds are taken up by COVID-19 patients although the figure jumps to 13.4% in Aragon and 9.5% in Madrid.

Another 16 COVID-19 deaths were also reported.

Spain has confirmed nearly 378,000 cases and around 28,800 deaths so far.

News.Az