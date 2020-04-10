Spain sees 17-day low in daily coronavirus deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has reported 605 new deaths from coronavirus, the lowest daily tally since March 23, bringing the total death toll in the country to 15,843 while cases rose by 4,576 to a total of 157,022 infections, Al Jazeera reported.

In the United States, the death toll has surpassed 16,600, with 1,783 new deaths in 24 hours, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

However, the number of newly hospitalised patients in the hardest-hit state of New York has dropped to a one percent increase, offering a glimmer of hope as the global death toll inches closer to 100,000 amid 1.6 million cases. More than 355,000 people have recovered from the disease worldwide.

Despite signs of progress in several countries, the pandemic continues to take its toll on economies. In the US, unemployment is expected to hit 15 percent this month - a number not seen since the Great Depression.

In the United Kingdom, the death toll rose by 881 in 24 hours, officials said on Thursday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved out of intensive care but remained in hospital.

News.Az

News.Az