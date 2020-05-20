Spain thanks Azerbaijan for solidarity in fight against global pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with his Spanish counterpart, Ms. Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

The Spanish minister stressed the importance of joint efforts and solidarity in the fight against the global pandemic and thanked Azerbaijan for the message of solidarity with the video projection of the Spanish flag on the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister also thanked her Azerbaijani counterpart for his letter expressing support for the joint fight against the global health crisis.

The ministers noted the development of political relations on a high level between the two countries. They emphasized the cooperation of our countries within the UN in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, including the principles of respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states, inviolability of borders as enshrined in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

They noted the importance of signing a declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries in the near future and high-level visits in this regard. The sides also discussed the issues of strengthening the treaty and legal basis between the countries.

The ministers exchanged views on strengthening economic and energy cooperation, as well as expanding cultural ties between the two countries.

The sides also extended their invitations for reciprocal visits after the pandemic.

News.Az