Spain to deploy additional 10,000 troops and police to flood-affected region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain will send 10,000 additional troops and police officers to the flood-stricken eastern Valencia region, where 211 people have died, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Voice of America.

Sanchez said in a televised address that he accepted the regional leader's request for 5,000 more troops and informed him of a further deployment of 5,000 police officers and civil guards.Meanwhile, rescuers resumed a grim search for bodies as the nation scrambled to organize aid to stricken citizens.Hopes of finding survivors more than three days after torrents of mud-filled water submerged towns and wrecked infrastructure were slim in the European country's deadliest such disaster in decades.Almost all deaths have been recorded in the eastern Valencia region, where thousands of soldiers, police officers and civil guards were frantically clearing debris and mud in the search for bodies.Officials have said that dozens of people remain unaccounted for, but establishing a precise figure is difficult with telephone and transport networks severely damaged.Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska on Friday told Cadena Ser radio station that 207 people had died and that it was "reasonable" to believe more fatalities would emerge.It is also hoped that the estimated number of missing people will fall once telephone and internet services are running again.Restoring order and distributing aid to destroyed towns and villages — some of which have been cut off from food, water and power for days — is a priority.Authorities have come under fire over the adequacy of warning systems before the floods, and some residents have also complained that the response to the disaster is too slow.Susana Camarero, deputy head of the Valencia region, told journalists on Saturday that essential supplies had been delivered "from day one" to all accessible settlements.But it was "logical" that affected residents were asking for more, she said.Authorities in Valencia have restricted access to roads for two days to allow emergency services to carry out search, rescue and logistics operations more effectively.

News.Az