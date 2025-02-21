Spain warns a "mere ceasefire" in Ukraine could help rearm Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares warned on Friday that a "mere ceasefire" in Ukraine would only "allow Russia to rearm," reiterating Madrid's commitment to a "just and lasting peace."

"For us, peace in Ukraine must be much more than a ceasefire. It must be a fair peace that respects democracy, freedom, and the sovereignty of Ukraine. It must be long-lasting," Albares told Spanish television channel La Sexta from the G20 summit in South Africa, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"It cannot be a mere ceasefire that may even serve to allow Russia to take a breather, to rearm itself ... and then in a couple of years, we could have another war of aggression," he said.

When asked about Vox leader Santiago Abascal's remarks at the ultra-conservative CPAC summit in Washington, in which he blamed Europe for Russia's war, Albares said, "These statements seem to me to be absolutely scandalous, anti-democratic, and contrary to the construction of Europe.

"We are at an absolutely crucial moment in which we all have to make decisions and know what values ​​we stand on.

"Either we clearly position ourselves with Ukraine, with democratic values, with the values ​​of European construction, or with the aggressor who started an illegal, unjust, unjustifiable war of aggression."

News.Az