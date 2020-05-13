Spain’s COVID-19 death toll passes 27,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the third day in a row, Spain reported less than 450 new COVID-19 infections and under 200 daily deaths on Wednesday, confirming positive trends in the outbreak's evolution, Anadolu Agency reports.

With 184 more fatalities, Spain’s official death toll now sits at 27,104. The country has also counted a total of 228,691 infections, for which nearly 124,000 people have been hospitalized.

Early March, before the lockdown was called in Spain, the rate was much higher -- standing at 4.31 -- and one person with COVID-19 infected an average of at least four others, according to the study.

On Tuesday, government officials said the temporary layoff measure that currently supports 3.3 million workers will be extended until June 30.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to 187 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 292,300 people, with total infections surpassing 4.27 million, while over 1.5 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

